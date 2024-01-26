Breakwater Capital Group Invests $168,000 in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 26.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 62,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NXP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,262. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.15. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $14.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

