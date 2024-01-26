Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Boeing by 175,431.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $452,195,000 after buying an additional 2,140,261 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Boeing by 599.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $321,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,485 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,773,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Boeing by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Edward Jones downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.19.

Boeing Stock Up 1.8 %

Boeing stock traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.50. 9,900,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,347,849. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $124.32 billion, a PE ratio of -43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.89.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($6.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.