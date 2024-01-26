Breakwater Capital Group Takes $216,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 200,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 220,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,696,000 after buying an additional 19,477 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.93. 1,391,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,580. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.74.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

