8,591 Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Bought by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.3% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director C. Bryan Daniels bought 64,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.86. 4,424,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,001,142. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.37. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.34%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

