MONECO Advisors LLC Invests $215,000 in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. MONECO Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 86.1% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 6,734 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 193,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

XJH traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,224 shares. The stock has a market cap of $112.50 million, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.28.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

