MONECO Advisors LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Danaher by 100,144.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,233,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,126,676 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,057,164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,439,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Danaher by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,366,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,625 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.86.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $5.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.00. 6,342,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,044,315. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $172.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.91. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $242.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.11%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

