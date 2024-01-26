MONECO Advisors LLC Invests $203,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,418 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 15,407 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $2,107,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 148,266 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.51. 13,094,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,742,195. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $66.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.02. The company has a market cap of $134.81 billion, a PE ratio of 133.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.57.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789 in the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

