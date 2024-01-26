MONECO Advisors LLC Buys 182 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,703 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Shell by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,275,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,405,215,000 after acquiring an additional 402,896 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,907,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,322,801,000 after acquiring an additional 492,066 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355,814 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth $677,739,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth $658,071,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,031.33.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of Shell stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $63.18. 5,347,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,343,953. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $68.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. Analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

