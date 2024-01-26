MONECO Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

MONECO Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 241.0% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.52. The company had a trading volume of 310,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,355. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.95. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $70.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

