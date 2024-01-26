Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases 734 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.0% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 103,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 8.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,427,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,036,000 after purchasing an additional 820,182 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 1.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 105,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

MTG stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,272. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.69. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $20.08.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 61.88%. The firm had revenue of $296.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 18.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.88.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

