Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Takes Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 77.3% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 30,000.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the second quarter worth $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 20.2% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.78. 414,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,346. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average is $11.15. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $14.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

