MONECO Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,024.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 471.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $40.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,663,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,895. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $35.91 and a 1 year high of $41.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.98.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

