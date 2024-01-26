Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the third quarter worth approximately $535,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the third quarter worth $431,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 44.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,526,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,137,000 after buying an additional 469,000 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 13.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 4.4% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 52,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORI traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.00. 3,541,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,125. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $30.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.78.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). Old Republic International had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ORI. Raymond James raised their price target on Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ORI

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.