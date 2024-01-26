iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Purchased by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at $253,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 24.0% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $462,000. Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 517,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $20.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,780,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,769,865. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $18.38 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average of $21.41.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

