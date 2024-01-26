Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,010 TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in TC Energy by 14.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet cut shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

TC Energy Stock Performance

NYSE TRP traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $39.39. The stock had a trading volume of 950,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,200. The company has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -651.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.92.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is -4,683.33%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

