Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Trims Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 4.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Corteva by 2.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 4.3% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corteva Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CTVA stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.86. 3,226,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,516,101. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.29 and its 200-day moving average is $49.55. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $65.21.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays cut Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.32.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

