Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 1,573 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,712,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,284,000 after purchasing an additional 20,775 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,023,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 630,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,180,000 after buying an additional 9,605 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 501,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 355,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after buying an additional 32,451 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NUMG stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,584 shares. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The company has a market cap of $400.14 million, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.81.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

