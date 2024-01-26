Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 438.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE WPC traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,662. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.36 and a 52 week high of $85.94.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 94.51%.

WPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet cut W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

