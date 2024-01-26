Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1,313.1% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 436,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,232,000 after purchasing an additional 405,301 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 28.1% during the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 107,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 23,579 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 101,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,545,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,506,000 after buying an additional 2,040,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,232,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,831,198. The company has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.10. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $37.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMB. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

