Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 327 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Motco increased its stake in General Electric by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on GE shares. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

General Electric Price Performance

GE stock traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $131.19. 3,698,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,063,338. General Electric has a 1-year low of $79.47 and a 1-year high of $132.50. The stock has a market cap of $142.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.70 and a 200-day moving average of $116.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.