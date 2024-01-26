Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 496 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 327.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $124.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,715,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,768,814. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.70. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $88.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.69.

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

