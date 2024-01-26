Empower Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Empower Advisory Group LLC cut its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $96.00. 3,719,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,730,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.33. The company has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $120.85.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

View Our Latest Report on 3M

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.