Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,045 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,993,000 after purchasing an additional 697,937 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $72.70. 9,120,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,358,208. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.25.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

