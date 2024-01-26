Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $889,000 Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 77.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,290 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Shopify by 7.8% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Shopify by 14.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 897,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,299,000 after acquiring an additional 114,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Shopify by 45.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,836,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,921,063. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.58. The firm has a market cap of $104.80 billion, a PE ratio of -89.98 and a beta of 2.28. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $83.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.28.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

