Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 6,484 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,192 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,484 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 474.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 22,799 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 739,047 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $51,600,000 after purchasing an additional 30,424 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in CVS Health by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 483,235 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,739,000 after purchasing an additional 104,263 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.8% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.4 %

CVS stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.01. 11,688,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,177,761. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.12%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

