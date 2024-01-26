Empower Advisory Group LLC Grows Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in Prologis by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE:PLD traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.87. 2,257,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,088,879. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The company has a market capitalization of $117.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.73.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

