Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $322.82. The company had a trading volume of 766,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,863. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.00 and a fifty-two week high of $325.70. The company has a market capitalization of $105.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $306.92 and its 200 day moving average is $290.30.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.