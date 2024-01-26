Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock.

WDC has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays raised Western Digital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Western Digital to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.78.

WDC traded down $2.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.23. 19,644,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,080,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.61. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $31.97 and a 12-month high of $60.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average of $45.42.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Western Digital news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,397,003.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Western Digital by 79.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 915 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Digital



Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

