Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Now Covered by Redburn Atlantic

Stock analysts at Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Redburn Atlantic’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.23% from the stock’s current price.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.10.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.25. 107,080,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,420,891. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.24. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $582.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

