Tesla’s (TSLA) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $350.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $223.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $221.10.

Get Tesla alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.25. 107,080,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,420,891. The company has a market cap of $582.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla has a 52-week low of $152.37 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,882 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 25,990.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,541,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 98,265.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,563,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.