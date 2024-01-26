Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at KeyCorp

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 376.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PRPL. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Purple Innovation from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PRPL

Purple Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.05. 788,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,769. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.61. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $111.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.73.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.41 million. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 32.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Purple Innovation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new position in Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Innovation

(Get Free Report)

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.