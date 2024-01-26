Roth Mkm Raises Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $4.50

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PLUG. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Johnson Rice restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Plug Power from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.34.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLUG

Plug Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG remained flat at $3.40 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 30,735,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,564,488. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.83. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $18.88.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $198.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.57 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Plug Power by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,771,000 after purchasing an additional 320,262 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Plug Power by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.