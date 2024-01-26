Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) PT Lowered to $19.00

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ONB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

ONB traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $17.16. 1,285,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average is $15.50. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $689.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.87 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 192,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 60,772 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 141,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 9,514 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,903,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 23,364 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

