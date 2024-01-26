Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PYXS. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Pyxis Oncology has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.25.

Pyxis Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of PYXS stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.95. 6,906,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,512. The company has a market capitalization of $175.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04. Pyxis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Pyxis Oncology will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pyxis Oncology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,140,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 43,794 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the third quarter worth $27,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the third quarter worth $650,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the third quarter worth $44,000. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

