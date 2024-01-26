Piper Sandler Increases Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $2.80

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $2.30 to $2.80 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.34.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PLUG

Plug Power Stock Performance

Shares of PLUG remained flat at $3.40 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 30,735,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,564,488. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.65.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $198.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.57 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $755,000. HC Advisors LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 310,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Plug Power by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,763,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,435,000 after purchasing an additional 276,626 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Plug Power by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Plug Power by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.