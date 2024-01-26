NBC Securities Inc. Takes Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,801,000 after acquiring an additional 20,593 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $8,639,000. Investment House LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 179,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 17,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.78. 18,408,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,807,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.03. The company has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PayPal

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.