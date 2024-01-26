The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Price Target to $12.00

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Semrush in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Semrush from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Semrush from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Semrush Price Performance

SEMR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.77. The company had a trading volume of 250,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,910. Semrush has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.66 million. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. Analysts anticipate that Semrush will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Semrush

In related news, Director Dmitry Melnikov sold 32,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $260,329.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,641,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,264,265.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dmitry Melnikov sold 32,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $260,329.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,641,617 shares in the company, valued at $13,264,265.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 6,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $48,626.07. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,086,619 shares of company stock worth $11,618,799. Corporate insiders own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semrush

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Semrush in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Semrush by 1,232.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Semrush by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Semrush by 260.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Further Reading

