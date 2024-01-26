Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Earns Underweight Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their underweight rating on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $4.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $5.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.98.

Sirius XM stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.34. 9,490,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,174,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.82.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 121.5% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Sirius XM by 986.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

