Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) PT Lowered to $38.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SGML

Sigma Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGML traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $22.73. 756,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,386. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.92. Sigma Lithium has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $43.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.23 and a beta of 0.57.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $96.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.86 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sigma Lithium will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sigma Lithium

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGML. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sigma Lithium by 51.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

About Sigma Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.