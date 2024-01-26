Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) PT Raised to $62.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.14% from the company’s previous close.

RRR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down from $49.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Macquarie upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $54.32. 162,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,098. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 2.10. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $37.82 and a 52 week high of $54.79.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $411.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.87 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 159.42%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 601.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter worth about $92,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

