Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Price Target to $20.00

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RBB. TheStreet raised RBB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on RBB Bancorp from $13.75 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RBB traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.75. 31,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,763. The stock has a market cap of $356.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $21.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.89.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $35.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.35 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 8.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RBB Bancorp news, Director James Kao acquired 2,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $26,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 447,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,946,465.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RBB Bancorp news, Director Scott Polakoff bought 7,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $106,970.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,412 shares in the company, valued at $100,210.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Kao purchased 2,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $26,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 447,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,946,465.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 14,912 shares of company stock worth $227,630 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RBB Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBB. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in RBB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 281.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. 39.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RBB Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.