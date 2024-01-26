Stephens Reaffirms Overweight Rating for SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded SmartFinancial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised SmartFinancial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on SmartFinancial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SmartFinancial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.50.

SMBK traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $24.31. 14,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,419. SmartFinancial has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $28.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $413.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.77.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.14 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 11.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

In other news, Director John M. Presley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $320,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,573 shares in the company, valued at $908,507.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,750 shares of company stock valued at $336,056. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,854,000 after acquiring an additional 10,468 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 768,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 613,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,202,000 after buying an additional 68,229 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 4.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 562,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after acquiring an additional 26,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in SmartFinancial by 8.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

