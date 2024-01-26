Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target Raised to $81.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Sprout Social from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of SPT traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,225. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $74.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $85.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.14 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 18.82%. Analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,160,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,995 shares in the company, valued at $18,040,819.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $93,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,822 shares in the company, valued at $8,001,134.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,160,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,040,819.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,300 shares of company stock worth $4,595,061. Corporate insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 9.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 8.9% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 195,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 16,030 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 28.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,280,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,086,000 after purchasing an additional 284,222 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 16.7% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 14.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the period.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

