WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.05

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.05 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 1,208 ($15.35), with a volume of 362829 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,205 ($15.31).

WH Smith Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2,040.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,298.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,342.18.

WH Smith Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a GBX 20.80 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from WH Smith’s previous dividend of $8.10. WH Smith’s payout ratio is currently 4,833.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About WH Smith

In related news, insider Robert Moorhead sold 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,353 ($17.19), for a total transaction of £70,788.96 ($89,947.85). 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

