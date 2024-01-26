Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Up to $20.73

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday. The stock had previously closed at $20.73, but opened at $22.02. Nayax shares last traded at $22.03, with a volume of 603 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $723.78 million and a PE ratio of -36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average of $20.93.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Nayax had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $60.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.20 million. Analysts predict that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Nayax by 873.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nayax by 1,334.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nayax by 621.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Meter Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

