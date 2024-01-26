Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $283.66

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $283.66 and last traded at $283.37, with a volume of 22653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $281.18.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 155.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 17,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,459,000. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

