Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Shares Gap Up to $28.60

Shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.60, but opened at $30.28. Capital City Bank Group shares last traded at $31.32, with a volume of 8,423 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCBG. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $34.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $523.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.73.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $63.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 56.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 828,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,829,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 615,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,715 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

