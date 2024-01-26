iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Sets New 12-Month High at $479.69

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $479.69 and last traded at $479.49, with a volume of 3906 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $474.17.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $440.44 and a 200-day moving average of $410.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF shares are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. The 6-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,402,000 after buying an additional 22,482 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 422.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 95.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 10,074 shares during the last quarter.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

