Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Up to $60.39

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.39, but opened at $68.67. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $68.67, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.66 and its 200 day moving average is $67.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $654.84 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Formula Systems (1985)

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

