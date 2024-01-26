Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Sets New 12-Month High at $82.30

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$82.30 and last traded at C$82.06, with a volume of 118735 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$81.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$86.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$78.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$73.62. The stock has a market cap of C$76.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C$0.04. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of C$22.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. will post 4.5414119 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is presently 14.25%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

